Pirates' Kevin Siegrist: Suspended but still with Pirates
Siegrist was suspended for failing to report to Triple-A Indianapolis on Thursday, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic Pittsburgh reports.
Contrary to previous reports, Siegrist has not been released. It had been reported that Siegrist became a free agent after refusing a minor-league assignment, but apparently the terms of his contract did not allow him to refuse a demotion if no other team offered him a major-league deal. His refusal to accept the assignment therefore resulted in a suspension rather than his release. The length of the suspension is not yet known. The 28-year-old lefty's 3.04 career ERA suggests that he could find a role in a bullpen somewhere this season, but he's certainly not starting the year out on a positive note.
