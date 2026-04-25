Pirates' Konnor Griffin: Clubs first homer on 20th birthday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Griffin went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, two additional RBI and a steal in Friday's win over Milwaukee.
Griffin, who turned 20 years old Friday, bookended the scoring with his first big-league homer during the third inning and a two-run single in the eighth. The long ball ended an 0-for-11 skid, while the three-hit game is also the first of his MLB career. Griffin has yet to find his footing through his first 20 big-league games with a .214/.273/.314 slash line and 28.6 percent strikeout rate, but he's shown flashes of his upside and should continue to get an extended look after inking a nine-year, $140 million extension earlier this month.
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