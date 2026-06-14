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Pirates' Konnor Griffin: Continuing rehab in Florida

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Griffin will report to the Pirates' facility in Bradenton, Fla. during the upcoming week to continue rehab for his right forearm strain, Aidan Stepansky of MLB.com reports.

Griffin began playing catch out to 90 feet Wednesday and is expected to gradually increase the distance and intensity of his throwing while he's out in Florida. The standout rookie has been on the shelf since May 31 but could have a realistic shot at returning to action for the Pirates before the end of June, depending on how quickly he's able to resume full baseball activities.

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