Griffin went 2-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's 7-1 win over the Padres.

Griffin ended an 0-for-13 skid at the plate with an infield single in the fifth inning. He later came around to score on a double by Oneil Cruz. Griffin then grounded into a double play in the seventh before singling home a pair of runs in the eighth. Through his first 20 plate appearances, Griffin is slashing .176/.300/.235 with a double, three RBI, two runs scored and a 2:4 BB:K. He still has yet to attempt to steal a base after swiping 65 bags in the minors last season.