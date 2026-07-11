Pirates' Konnor Griffin: Moved to 60-day IL

The Pirates transferred Griffin (finger) to the 60-day injured list Saturday, Alex Stumpf of MLB.com reports.

Griffin was given an 8-to-10-week return timeline when he landed on the injured list Tuesday with a torn tendon in his left ring finger, so the Pirates will stash him away on the 60-day IL, ruling him out until at least Sept. 4. The move opens up a spot on the 40-man roster to help make room for Brandon Eisert and Jacob Gonzalez, both of whom were acquired in a trade with the White Sox on Friday.