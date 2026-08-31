The Pirates will transfer Griffin's (finger) rehab assignment from Double-A Altoona to Triple-A Indianapolis beginning Tuesday, Dominic Campbell of SI.com reports.

On the shelf since July 6 due to a torn sagittal band on his left ring finger, Griffin is closing in on a return to the Pirates' active roster after he kicked off his rehab assignment over the weekend. In his lone game with Altoona on Sunday, Griffin went 1-for-3 with two strikeouts while playing seven innings at shortstop. The star rookie checked out fine after being evaluated by team trainers Monday and will now get a few more games under his belt at Indianapolis before likely coming off the 60-day injured list when first eligible Friday.