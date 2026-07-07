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Pirates' Konnor Griffin: Out 8-to-10 weeks with finger issue

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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The Pirates placed Griffin (finger) on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a torn tendon in his left ring finger, Colin Beazley of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Per director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk, Griffin will wear a splint for six weeks and is expected to be sidelined for 8-to-10 weeks. That puts the rookie on the shelf until early September, at minimum, which is a massive blow to the Pirates and Griffin's fantasy managers. Jared Triolo will likely handle the bulk of the playing time at shortstop for the Pirates while Griffin is out.

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