Pirates' Konnor Griffin: Out 8-to-10 weeks with finger issue

The Pirates placed Griffin (finger) on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a torn tendon in his left ring finger, Colin Beazley of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Per director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk, Griffin will wear a splint for six weeks and is expected to be sidelined for 8-to-10 weeks. That puts the rookie on the shelf until early September, at minimum, which is a massive blow to the Pirates and Griffin's fantasy managers. Jared Triolo will likely handle the bulk of the playing time at shortstop for the Pirates while Griffin is out.