Griffin (finger) went 1-for-3 with a pair of strikeouts while playing seven innings at shortstop Sunday in his first rehab game with Double-A Altoona.

Griffin kicked off his rehab assignment Sunday in what was his first game action since landing on the injured list July 6 due to a torn sagittal band on his left ring finger. Per Jason Mackey of MLB.com, the 20-year-old will be in Pittsburgh on Monday for a pre-planned evaluation before the Pirates map out his next steps. Griffin is eligible to be activated from the 60-day injured list Friday, and he could be reinstated on that day if his finger responds well over his subsequent rehab games.