The Pirates are expected to activate Griffin (finger) from the 60-day injured list Friday, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.

Griffin has rejoined the Pirates in Pittsburgh after going 3-for-11 in three rehab games, and he will return to the active roster Friday on the first day he's eligible. The rookie shortstop has been sidelined for the past two months with a torn sagittal band on his left ring finger. With Griffin taking back over at shortstop this weekend, Jacob Gonzalez could be mixed in some at third base down the stretch for the Pirates.