Griffin is being promoted to Double-A Altoona, Noah Hiles of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Griffin will make the leap to Double-A after posting a .325 average with seven home runs, 36 RBI, 48 runs scored and 33 stolen bases over 194 at-bats in 51 games with High-A Greensboro. The 19-year-old is considered to be the No. 1 prospect in baseball by both MLB Pipeline and Baseball America, and he is now just two steps away from making his major-league debut.