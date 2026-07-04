Pirates' Konnor Griffin: Swipes home in Saturday's win

Griffin went 1-for-5 with a run scored and two stolen bases in Saturday's 7-1 win over the Nationals.

The rookie shortstop got the Pirates on the board in the top of the first inning by singling, stealing second, advancing to third on a Bryan Reynolds knock and then scampering home as part of a successful double steal. Griffin's been very busy on the basepaths of late, going 5-for-5 on steal attempts over his last five games. On the season, the 20-year-old phenom sports a .271/.326/.403 slash line with five homers, 19 stolen bases, 23 RBI and 34 runs in his first 58 big-league games.