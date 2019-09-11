Crick underwent season-ending surgery on his right index finger Tuesday following an altercation with fellow reliever Felipe Vazquez on Monday, Hunter Homistek of DK Pittsburgh Sports reports.

The two pitchers were reportedly involved in a fight prior to Monday's game. Crick, who underwent extensor tendon repair surgery on his right hand, is expected to be ready for spring training. He finishes the season with a 4.96 ERA and 1.55 WHIP, compiling a 61:35 K:BB in 49 innings.