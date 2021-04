Crick has been away from the team following the birth of his child, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.

Although Crick's absence was announced Thursday, he's been away from the team for several days. He's in the process of rejoining the Pirates, but he's currently on the COVID-19 injured list since he'll need to go through intake testing before he's cleared to return. It's unlikely that Crick will miss significant time to begin the season.