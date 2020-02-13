Pirates' Kyle Crick: Back to full health
Crick (finger) has been throwing without any restrictions during the first week of spring training, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.
Crick's 2019 season came to an end in dubious fashion Sept. 9, as he injured his right index finger during an altercation with teammate Felipe Vazquez and required surgery a day later. As expected, the long offseason provided Crick with plenty of recovery time, so he won't face any limitations in camp as he attempts to claim one of the top setup roles in front of closer Keone Kela.
