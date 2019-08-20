The Pirates placed Crick on Major League Baseball's suspended list. He'll begin serving his three-game ban Tuesday against the Nationals.

Crick's suspension stems from his role in a benches-clearing brawl between the Pirates and Reds that occurred back on July 31. The right-hander initially appealed the decision, but he merely did so to afford the Pirates some extra roster flexibility while other players served their own suspensions in connection with the incident. Outfielder Jose Osuna concluded his five-game ban Monday, so the Pirates won't be forced to play two men down while Crick is inactive.