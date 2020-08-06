Crick (shoulder) was cleared to resume a throwing program Wednesday, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.
Assuming he steers clear of any setbacks with his strained right shoulder/lat during his throwing program, Crick will likely need at least a week to ramp up before the Pirates consider activating him from the 10-day injured list. Crick is expected to fill a key late-inning role for the Pirates once he's healthy again, but he may not get a look in save situations if Keone Kela (COVID-19) beats him back from the IL.