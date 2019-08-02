Pirates' Kyle Crick: Blocked by Vazquez
Crick will remain in his role as a set-up man following the team's decision to retain closer Felipe Vazquez at the trade deadline.
Crick recently pitched through a disastrous stretch that included a 6.91 ERA and 20 walks in 14.1 innings, but he's since strung four straight scoreless outings, walking just one batter in four outings. Still, much of his value is tied to Vazquez as a closer handcuff and the odds of him receiving saves opportunities greatly diminished when the team decided to keep Vazquez. The righty has recorded 12 holds and zero saves thus far in 2019.
