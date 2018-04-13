Crick was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis on Friday.

Crick failed to make the Pirates' Opening Day roster after joining the team in the Andrew McCutchen trade in January. He recorded a 3.06 ERA in 32.1 innings for San Francisco in his big-league debut last year, though that came with a 5.30 xFIP, indicating that he got rather lucky.

