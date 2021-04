Crick (COVID-19) could rejoin the Pirates for Sunday's game against the Cubs, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

He has been away from the team as he goes through COVID-19 protocols, but it sounds like he could be back before the end of this opening series. Richard Rodriguez is the presumed closer in Pittsburgh, but it's a very fluid situation and Crick could work his way into the saves mix in short order if he throws enough strikes.