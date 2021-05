Pirates director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk said Crick (triceps) could resume throwing over the weekend, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Crick was placed on the injured list Tuesday with a right triceps strain, but he doesn't look as though he'll be in line for an extended absence. Though he'll likely be limited to playing catch if he ends up throwing this weekend, if all goes well, Crick could be cleared to get back on a mound early next week.