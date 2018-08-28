Crick (back) struck out a batter as part of a scoreless inning Sunday in the Pirates' 7-4 loss to the Brewers.

Crick wasn't available for a few days after being struck in the back by a line drive, but he rejoined the bullpen for the series finale in effective fashion. The 25-year-old should be a key part of the bridge to closer Felipe Vazquez throughout the final few weeks of the season after turning in a 2.36 ERA and 1.23 WHIP while notching 13 holds over his first 53 appearances.