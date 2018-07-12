Crick threw a scoreless eighth inning in Wednesday's 2-0 win over Washington.

He's picked up two holds and one win in July. Crick hasn't allowed an earned run in his last 12 appearances covering 12 innings and has moved into the team's eighth-inning setup role. For the season, the righty sports a 2.12 ERA and 1.21 WHIP with 35 strikeouts in 34 innings.

