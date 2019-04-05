Crick (triceps) believes that it will "absolutely" be a short stint on the 10-day injured list, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

The 26-year-old right-hander experienced some tightness following Wednesday's appearance and felt the same issue again Friday, but he isn't overly concerned about missing significant time. At this point, it appears that he could return from the shelf after missing the minimum 10 days.

