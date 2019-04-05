Pirates' Kyle Crick: Heading to injured list
Crick was placed on the 10-day injured list with right triceps tightness Friday.
Crick has made a pair of scoreless appearances so far this season, striking out out three batters without allowing a baserunner. It's unclear how long he's expected to be out. Outfielder Jason Martin was recalled to take his place on the roster.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
FBT Podcast: Rating overreactions
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, overreactions, most added and looks...
-
Prospects Report: Top five to stash
The minor-league season is just beginning, giving prospects a chance to state their cases for...
-
Waivers: How perfect is Max Fried?
Max Fried and Spencer Turnbull top the day's pitching standouts while the Braves' closer picture...
-
Panic about Chris Sale?
With another concerning start under his belt, is it still an overreaction to be worried about...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, Week 2
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Are They Good?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, injuries and tries to sort out which...