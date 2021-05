Crick was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a right triceps strain, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.

It's unclear at this time how long the righty will be sidelined. Crick has been a highly effective option out of Pittsburgh's bullpen, posting a 1.59 ERA in 11.1 innings pitched. Chasen Shreve was recalled to fill Crick's roster spot.