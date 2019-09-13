Play

Crick (finger) was placed on the 60-day injured list Friday, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

Crick was already ruled out for the season after undergoing surgery on his right index finger, an injury he sustained Monday during an altercation with teammate Felipe Vazquez. The move creates an opening on the 40-man roster for Williams Jerez, who was claimed off waivers Friday.

