Crick is expected to continue in his role as a setup man entering the 2019 campaign, the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports.

The 26-year-old saw his most extensive major league action last season, compiling a 2.39 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 65:23 K:BB in 60.1 innings. Slotted behind closer Felipe Vazquez and Keona Kela, Crick figures to help fantasy owners with holds -- he accumulated 17 holds in 2018. The hard-throwing righty has struggled with his control throughout the minors (6.0 BB/9), but nearly cut that total in half (3.4 BB/9) with Pittsburgh.