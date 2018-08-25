Pirates' Kyle Crick: Lingering back pain
Crick was not available for Friday night's epic extra-inning loss against the Brewers due to lingering back pain, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic Pittsburgh reports.
An exhilarating July has given way to a desultory August for the Pirates, mostly attributable to their bats falling asleep. But this loss was a gut punch - the Pirates had rallied for two runs in the top of the 15th, only to give up three in the bottom frame, while turning to the last man in their bullpen, Clay Holmes. Crick has been solid in his second big league season, posting a 2.40 ERA, 51:22 K:BB in 48.2 innings while recording 13 holds. He suffered the injury a couple of days ago when getting hit by a line drive.
