Pirates' Kyle Crick: Looks to rebound
Crick believes he pitched with poor results in 2019 because he was tipping his pitches, the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports.
"Whenever I was throwing a heater, I'd look down," Crick recalled. "Whenever I was throwing a slider, I never looked down. You plaster the fastball and the slider side by side, and it's bad." He compiled a 4.96 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 61:35 K:BB in 49 innings, registering 13 holds but with six blown saves and no saves. He also spent time on the IL with right triceps tightness, served a three-game suspension after a team fight against the Reds and missed the final three weeks with a fractured right index finger following an altercation with then-closer Felipe Vazquez. Throughout the season, Crick struggled with his control. His 6.43 BB/9 ranked sixth-worst among pitchers with at least 40-plus innings. If he can find better control, then the righty could work high leverage situations. He slots behind current closer Keone Kela, who holds a checkered health history. Crick posted a 2.39 ERA with 16 holds and 65:23 K:BB in 60.1 innings in 2018.
