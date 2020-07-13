Crick would likely become the frontrunner for the closer's role if Keone Kela (undisclosed) is unable to pitch, DK Pittsburgh Sports reports.

Crick made his summer camp debut Sunday, allowing a walk and a double while striking out Josh Bell. Manager Derek Shelton said he was confident Kela wouldn't need many camp appearances to round into closer form, but his grip on the job continues to loosen with each passing day. Rich Rodriguez and Nick Burdi could also vie for saves, but Crick figures to get first crack.