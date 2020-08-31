Crick (shoulder) allowed one hit in a scoreless inning against the Brewers on Sunday. He struck out one batter.

Pitching for the first time since July 27, Crick 's fastball sat 90 mph. In 2019, he averaged 95.3 mph with his heater. On the positive side, the righty was able to throw his slider for strikes several times. Overall, he registered nines strikes on 12 pitches. Pittsburgh used him in the fourth inning Sunday, but he'll take on a more accustomed role in the later innings, provided he continues to regain velocity.