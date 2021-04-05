Crick allowed no hits and one walk in a scoreless inning of Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Cubs. He struck out one batter.

He bumped up his fastball velocity (92.9 mph) from last season (90.9 mph), though the speed is still down from his career average of 95.5 mph. Not surprisingly, Crick struggled with his control, throwing only eight of 17 pitches for strikes. The 28-year-old, who is slated for high leverage situations, could easily move into the closer's picture if manager Derek Shelton decides Richard Rodriguez is better suited for a set-up role or is traded.