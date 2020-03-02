Crick pitched a scoreless inning against Toronto on Sunday, marking his first outing since breaking his right index finger in an altercation last September.

The righty is expected to serve as closer Keone Kela's primary setup man at the start of the 2020 season. Despite a dreadful showing last year, Crick has closer stuff and feels his poor campaign can be attributed to his tipping of pitches. With Kela eligible for free agency in 2021, it's conceivable the team trades him and gives Crick a shot at closing some time this summer.