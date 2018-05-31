Crick pitched a scoreless eighth inning in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Cubs.

The righty, who registered his first hold of the season Wednesday, has a chance to establish himself as a high-leverage pitcher with Michael Feliz struggling. Crick has compiled a 2.04 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 20:8 K:BB in 17.2 innings. He's allowed just one homer while adding a quick pitch to his repertoire.

