Crick won't be named the fill-in closer as manager Derek Shelton said Friday he plans to mix and match in save opportunities if Keone Kela (undisclosed) is unavailable, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.

Crick still figures to be atop the list of potential ninth-inning options, but Shelton doesn't plan on relying on a single arm. Kela has yet to report to camp and has no official timeline for his return, so it remains to be seen how many games he misses, if any. Crick recorded 17 holds and had a 2.39 ERA and 1.13 WHIP in 2018, but he struggled last season with a 4.96 ERA in 52 outings. Richard Rodriguez and Nick Burdi could also factor into the mix if Kela remains sidelined.