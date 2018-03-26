Crick was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis on Monday, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

Crick made a successful transition to the bullpen last year, recording a 2.76 ERA in 29.1 innings for Triple-A Sacramento in the Giants' system and a 3.06 ERA in 32.1 innings in his first taste of big-league action for San Francisco. He was shipped to Pittsburgh as part of the Andrew McCutchen trade in January. He has a good shot to return to the majors in a lower-leverage role at some point this season, though he isn't likely to be close to the top of the Pirates' closer depth chart any time soon.

