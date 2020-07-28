Crick was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a right shoulder strain, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

Crick's velocity was down to begin the season, and the injury designation could help provide a reason why. In two appearances to begin the season, the right-hander allowed four unearned runs on three hits and one walk while striking out two over one inning. However, he'll be sidelined at least 10 days as he deals with the issue in his throwing shoulder. Geoff Hartlieb and Miguel Del Pozo were both recalled in corresponding moves.