Crick hurled a scoreless inning against the Cardinals on Wednesday, striking out one batter in a 6-5 loss.

He faced the minimum number of batters for the first time since June 2 (a span of 14 outings) and didn't walk at least one batter for the third time in 17 appearances. The righty remains the likely closer-in-waiting behind Felipe Vazquez. Crick has registered a 3.78 ERA in 33.1 innings, but a 41:28 K:BB has bumped his WHIP to 1.56.