Pirates' Kyle Crick: Posts shaky hold Friday
Crick allowed one hit and two walks in a scoreless eighth inning of a 2-1 win over San Diego on Friday. He also struck out one batter en route to securing his 11th hold.
The righty has given up only 15 hits in 26 innings but has walked 19 batters. Crick's WHIP has jumped from 1.13 in 2018 to 1.34 this year due to a 17-percent walk rate. His 2.77 ERA is similar to last year's 2.39, even after allowing earned runs in three of his last six outings. He remains the closer handcuff to Felipe Vazquez, though he's been credited with four blown saves without recording a save. Crick's stuff is so electric that he enjoys a higher margin for error than do other relievers, but a lower walk rate would help improve his odds as a set-up man or closer.
