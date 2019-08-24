Crick returned to the active roster Friday after serving his three-game suspension, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

After initially appealing the suspension, Crick ultimately served the three-game ban for his role in a benches-clearing brawl with the Reds back on July 30. Crick leads the Pirates in holds this season with 12 and has the second-highest average Leverage Index in the bullpen behind closer Felipe Vazquez. He will likely continue to serve as one of the team's top setup options, despite some second-half struggles.

