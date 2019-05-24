Crick allowed two hits in a scoreless inning against the Rockies on Thursday. He struck out one batter.

The reliever has registered holds in six straight appearances and in nine of 10 May outings. Crick, who lowered his earned-run average to 2.35 in 15.1 innings Thursday, has compiled 16 shutout outings in 17 appearances in 2019. He's probably the best handcuff to closer Felipe Vazquez, given Keone Kela's current IL stint and inconsistencies when active.