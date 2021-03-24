Crick threw an inning of scoreless relief Tuesday against Baltimore, allowing no hits and one walk while striking out a pair of batters, DK Pittsburgh Sports reports.

He's in the high-leverage situational mix with Richard Rodriguez, though manager Derek Shelton has not named a closer. "The fact that our guys continue to get better and execute pitches makes it a more viable conversation of how we use those leverage situations," Shelton said. After posting a 90.9 mph average fastball velocity in 2020, Crick has bumped his velocity back up into the 93-mph range. While he still has trouble commanding his pitches -- he threw only nine of 18 pitches for strikes Tuesday -- the 28-year-old might still become an option for saves in 2021.