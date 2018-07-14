Crick tossed a scoreless 1.1 innings while allowing two hits and striking out one as he picked up the save Friday against Milwaukee.

Crick has been lights out of late, as his last run allowed dates back to June 11 against the Diamondbacks. He's collected seven holds on the year and sports a 2.04 ERA and 1.22 WHIP with 36 strikeouts over 35.1 innings this season.