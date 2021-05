Crick allowed one hit in a scoreless inning against the Cubs on Thursday. He struck out one batter.

The right-hander has strung together a pair of scoreless one-inning outings since returning from the injured list with a triceps injury. He gave up a hit for just the second time in 14 appearances covering 13.1 innings. Expect Crick to continue to set up closer Richard Rodriguez until the trade deadline, when one or both pitchers could be moved.