Cricked pitched a scoreless eighth inning Saturday, earning his 17th hold of the season.

With Edgar Santana (forearm) unlikely to pitch in the next couple days, Pittsburgh will likely lean on Crick as its primary set-up man for Felipe Vazquez. He could also earn a potential save opportunity, given Vazquez's recent heavy workload. Crick has proven to be a pleasant surprise in 2018, compiling a 2.47 ERA and 1.17 WHIP in 58.1 innings. The hard thrower has also improved his year-over-year walk rate (4.7 BB/9 in 2017 to 3.5 BB/9 to 2018).

