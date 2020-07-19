Crick surrendered four earned runs on two hits and two walks while recording one out in Saturday's 5-3 loss to Cleveland.

Manager Derek Shelton tapped him to come into the game in the eighth inning instead of the ninth to protect a three-run lead. The righty had trouble throwing strikes and the velocity of his fastball was down a couple ticks. He's still the likely favorite to record saves in Keone Kela's absence, but Nick Burdi, who pitched the ninth, is gaining traction. Richard Rodriguez, who didn't pitch Saturday, is yet another option.