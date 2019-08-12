Pirates' Kyle Crick: Struggles in St. Louis
Crick (3-7) surrendered five earned runs while recording only two outs in Sunday's 11-9 loss to St. Louis. He hit two batters and allowed three hits, including a grand slam.
Prior to Sunday, he had shown signs of improvement, registering a 2.25 ERA in his last eight outings (with only two walks). After hitting consecutive batters with two outs, however, Crick then surrendered a grand slam to Lane Thomas. Control issues continue to haunt the right-hander. He's issued 32 walks and seven HBP in 42.2 innings, taking a major step back from 2018. Crick compiled a 2.35 ERA and 65:23 K:BB in 60.1 innings last season.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: On Braves closers, Aquino
The Braves may not have a closer, but the Rays do. And how hard should we buying into Aristides...
-
Week 21 Preview: Two-start pitchers
A full week of Coors Field action eliminates some two-start sleeper possibilities, but there...
-
Week 21 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
An eight-game week for the injury-plagued Yankees makes for a lineup full of sleepers, none...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, picks, sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Urshela, Tauchman unstoppable
Gio Urshela and Mike Tauchman have come out of nowhere to pay big dividends in Fantasy. Scott...
-
Prospects: Lux's path, Allard's chances
While Gavin Lux continues to make a mockery of Triple-A, the Dodgers suddenly find themselves...