Crick (3-7) surrendered five earned runs while recording only two outs in Sunday's 11-9 loss to St. Louis. He hit two batters and allowed three hits, including a grand slam.

Prior to Sunday, he had shown signs of improvement, registering a 2.25 ERA in his last eight outings (with only two walks). After hitting consecutive batters with two outs, however, Crick then surrendered a grand slam to Lane Thomas. Control issues continue to haunt the right-hander. He's issued 32 walks and seven HBP in 42.2 innings, taking a major step back from 2018. Crick compiled a 2.35 ERA and 65:23 K:BB in 60.1 innings last season.