Crick will begin his three-game suspension Tuesday against Washington, 93.7 The Fan in Pittsburgh reports.

General manager Neal Huntington said Sunday that the reliever will miss the team's first three home games against the Nationals, starting Tuesday. Crick was involved in a bench-clearing brawl against the Reds in late July. The right-hander has struggled since July 7, allowing 15 runs (13 earned) in 13.2 innings. A lack of control has haunted Crick -- his walk rate has increased from nine percent in 2018 to 15.8 percent in 2019, respectively.

More News
Our Latest Stories