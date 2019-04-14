Crick (triceps) was throwing in the bullpen prior to Sunday's game against the Nationals, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.

Crick is eligible to be activated off the injured list Sunday and appears to be nearing his return to the 25-man roster. The 26-year-old was dealing with right triceps soreness and tossed two scoreless innings during his two appearances before landing on the injured list.

