Crick hurled a scoreless sixth inning Monday against the Cardinals, striking out two while not allowing a hit or walk.

The outing was important because the righty struggled in Grapefruit League play. Crick allowed six earned runs in 6.1 spring innings (over seven outings) and compiled a 1.84 WHIP. He collected 16 holds last year and could boost that number in 2019 with continued success.