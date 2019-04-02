Pirates' Kyle Crick: Throws well in debut
Crick hurled a scoreless sixth inning Monday against the Cardinals, striking out two while not allowing a hit or walk.
The outing was important because the righty struggled in Grapefruit League play. Crick allowed six earned runs in 6.1 spring innings (over seven outings) and compiled a 1.84 WHIP. He collected 16 holds last year and could boost that number in 2019 with continued success.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Monday's Winners and Losers
Heath Cummings offers four guys to add and breaks down Monday's Winners and Losers.
-
Andujar, Murphy replacements
Miguel Andujar may be done for the season, but other injuries have already eroded infield depth....
-
Prioritizing the biggest pitcher pickups
As is often the case this time of year, the waiver wire is overrun with intriguing starting...
-
18 things that stood out
Don't overreact to the first few games, but don't ignore them either. Chris Towers gives you...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 2
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Weekend waivers, winners and losers
Did you miss some of the opening weekend action? Chris Towers catches you up on everything...